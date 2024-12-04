Houston Rockets Star Ejected From Kings Game
On Tuesday evening, the Houston Rockets played the Sacramento Kings in California.
A strong third quarter from the Kings helped them win by a score of 120-111.
At the end of the game, there was drama on the floor, as both Rockets head coach Ime Udoka and star forward Alperen Sengun were ejected.
Via Sean Cunningham of FOX40 News: "A look at how Ime Udoka was ejected, along with Alperin Sengun. This chippy game ends with a frustrated Rockets team falling to the Kings tonight as Mike Brown unloads his bench."
Sengun finished the loss with 24 points, eight rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 10/20 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
Via Matt George of ABC10: "Ime Udoka & Alperen Sengun both get tossed and Ime got his money's worth.
Safe to say the ref was a little intimidated."
Despite Tuesday's loss (and tough ending), the Rockets have been one of the best surprises in the entire NBA.
They are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 15-7 record in 22 games.
In addition, the Rockets are just 1.5 games back of the Oklahoma City Thunder for the first seed.
Udoka is only in his second season at the helm for Houston, but they have clearly bought into his system.
Prior to the season, there was no clear All-Star on their entire roster.
As for the Kings, they improved to 10-12 in 22 games.