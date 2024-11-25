Houston Rockets Star Fined $50,000 By NBA Following Trail Blazers Game
The Houston Rockets most recently played the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday (at home).
They lost by a score of 104-98.
Fred VanVleet was ejected from the game, and he has now been fined $50,000 by the NBA.
Via NBA Communications: "Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet has been fined $50,000 for confronting and directing profane language toward the officiating staff near the conclusion of the Rockets' 104-98 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 23 at Toyota Center, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations."
VanVleet finished his night with eight points, five rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 4/13 from the field and 0/6 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.
The 2019 NBA Champion is averaging 14.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 39.4% from the field and 30.5% from the three-point range in 17 games.
He is in his second year playing for the Rockets.