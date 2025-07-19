Houston Rockets Star Kevin Durant Makes First Instagram Post In 200 Days
Kevin Durant is still one of the best players in the NBA at 36.
Despite having nearly 14 million followers on Instagram, the new Houston Rockets star rarely makes posts.
This week, Durant made his first post in nearly 200 days.
He wrote: "Members in LDN @photobyastral"
There were over 220,000 likes.
Devin Booker, Josh Smith, Chet Holmgren, Austin Reaves, Jayson Tatum, Gerald Green, Dwight Howard, DeAndre Jordan and Isaiah Thomas were among the NBA players to like his post.
Durant finished last season with averages of 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range in 62 games.
That said, he was traded (via the Phoenix Suns) to the Rockets earlier this summer.
The 2014 MVP is now on his fifth team, as he has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors over 18 years.
Durant wrote (on July 6): "My time in Phoenix has come to an end. All these stops along the journey have really impacted me in a positive way. Remeber it’s a world behind the scenes, and those who make things work in that space, work tirelessly to make our lives easier as players. I appreciate all the quick interactions with everybody from support staff to teammates distant cousins, it’s all a family that I’m grateful to be apart of, no matter what. I truly believe this nba is a one big community. Much love to Arizona. Houston, Can’t Wait!"