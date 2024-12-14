Houston Rockets Starter Dealing With Illness Ahead Of Thunder NBA Cup Game
On Saturday evening, the Houston Rockets will play the OKC Thunder in Las Vegas (NBA Cup).
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Dillon Brooks is on the injury report.
The former Oregon star is currently averaging 12.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 25 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Dillon Brooks (illness) listed questionable for Saturday."
The Rockets have been one of the best surprises in the league to start the 2024-25 NBA season.
They are currently the third seed in the Western Conference with a 17-8 record in 25 games.
Most recently, the Rockets beat Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors by a score of 91-90.
Brooks finished with nine points, four rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block while shooting 4/8 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
If the Rockets lose to OKC, they will play their next game on Thursday evening when they host Dejounte Murray and the New Orleans Pelicans.
A win over the Thunder would mean they would advance to the NBA Cup finals (and face off against the Atlanta Hawks or Milwaukee Bucks).
As for the Thunder, they have been the best team in the west with a 19-5 record in 24 games.
They are currently in the middle of a four-game winning streak (and 8-2 over their last ten games).