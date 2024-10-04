Fastbreak

Houston Rockets Still Owe Dillon Brooks A Lot Of Money

Mar 21, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) walks off the court after being ejected during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) walks off the court after being ejected during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images / Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Dillon Brooks is coming off his first year playing for the Houston Rockets.

The former Oregon star finished the season with averages of 12.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 42.8% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 72 games.

Dec 23, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) looks to drive against Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Brooks will be paid $22.3 million for the 2024-25 season, as he still has three years left on his contract.

In total, the Rockets owe the 28-year-old over $63 million through the end of the 2026-27 season.

Brooks is a very valuable role player, so it's possible that he could end up being worth every dollar on the contract.

The upcoming year will be big for Brooks (and the Rockets).

They are coming off a season where they made a major improvement by finishing as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 41-41 record.

That said, the Rockets missed the NBA playoffs for the fourth straight year.

Feb 14, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) reacts during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Rockets will have four preseason games against the Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder, New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs.

They will open up the 2024-25 season when they host LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets in Texas on October 23.

Brooks was the 45th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft after an outstanding run with the Ducks.

He spent his first six seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies.

His career averages are 14.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.8% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 417 games.

