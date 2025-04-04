How Much Money Are The Lakers Paying Bronny James This Season?
Bronny James is in the middle of his rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers.
He is currently averaging 2.3 points per contest while shooting 32.7% from the field and 25.0% from the three-point range in 23 games.
The 20-year-old was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after one season at USC.
Over the offseason, the Lakers signed Bronny to four-year contract (with three seasons guaranteed).
Via ESPN's Shams Charania (on July 3): "Bronny James has signed his rookie contract with the Lakers, per sources: Four years and $7.9 million. Team option in fourth season."
According to Spotrac, Bronny will be paid just under $1.2 million by the Lakers this season.
He will then be paid $1.96 million in 2026 and $2.3 million in 2027.
The Lakers will have to decide on his 2028 option (which would be $2.5 million).
In addition to his time in the NBA, Bronny has also played in the G League for South Bay.
He finished the regular season with averages of 21.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range in 11 games.
As for the Lakers, they are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-30 record in 76 games.
They will host the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena.
Bronny is listed as questionable.
Via Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation: "Lakers say Bronny James Jr. (illness) is QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game vs. New Orleans."