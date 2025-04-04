Fastbreak

How Much Money Are The Lakers Paying Bronny James This Season?

Bronny James is in his rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Ben Stinar

Dec 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Bronny James is in the middle of his rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

He is currently averaging 2.3 points per contest while shooting 32.7% from the field and 25.0% from the three-point range in 23 games.

Mar 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) looks to pass against Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

The 20-year-old was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after one season at USC.

Over the offseason, the Lakers signed Bronny to four-year contract (with three seasons guaranteed).

Via ESPN's Shams Charania (on July 3): "Bronny James has signed his rookie contract with the Lakers, per sources: Four years and $7.9 million. Team option in fourth season."

According to Spotrac, Bronny will be paid just under $1.2 million by the Lakers this season.

He will then be paid $1.96 million in 2026 and $2.3 million in 2027.

The Lakers will have to decide on his 2028 option (which would be $2.5 million).

In addition to his time in the NBA, Bronny has also played in the G League for South Bay.

He finished the regular season with averages of 21.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range in 11 games.

As for the Lakers, they are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-30 record in 76 games.

They will host the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Bronny is listed as questionable.

Via Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation: "Lakers say Bronny James Jr. (illness) is QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game vs. New Orleans."

