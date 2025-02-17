How Much Money Do The Washington Wizards Owe NBA Star Jordan Poole?
Jordan Poole was once among the best young stars in the NBA when he played for the Golden State Warriors.
He is currently in the middle of his second year with the Washington Wizards.
After a tough first season, Poole has rebounded in a big way.
The former Michigan star entered the All-Star break with averages of 21.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 41.8% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 47 games.
Poole signed a huge contract extension with the Warriors in 2022.
He currently has two more years left on his contract (following this season).
The 25-year-old will be paid $29.7 million this year (and another $66 million through the end of the 2027 season).
It's fair to say that Poole has played well enough to live up to his salary this season.
In the team's most recent game, he had 42 points, five rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block while shooting 15/29 from the field and 6/15 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMamba: "Jordan Poole has the most consecutive games in Wizards history with 25+ PTS & 5+ 3PM."
Despite Poole's strong play, the Wizards are the worst team in the NBA with a 9-45 record in 54 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak.
On Friday night, the Wizards will play their next game when they host Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks.