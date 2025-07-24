How Much Money Lakers Star LeBron James Has Made From The NBA
LeBron James has been in the NBA for 22 seasons.
The 40-year-old still remains one of the elite players in the league.
This past season (for the Los Angeles Lakers), he averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 51.3% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 70 games.
James has opted into the final year of his contract that will pay him nearly $53 million for the 2025-26 season.
Recently, Spotrac reported the details of how much the future Hall of Famer has made in the NBA.
Via Spotrac: "LeBron James
23 Seasons, $581.3M
03-04: $4M
04-05: $4.3M
05-06: $4.6M
06-07: $5.8M
07-08: $13M
08-09: $14.4M
09-10: $15.7M
10-11: $14.5M
11-12: $12.9M
12-13: $17.5M
13-14: $19M
14-15: $20.6M
15-16: $22.9M
16-17: $30.9M
17-18: $33.2M
18-19: $35.6M
19-20: $37.4M
20-21: $39.2M
21-22: $41.1M
22-23: $44.4M
23-24: $48.1M
24-25: $48.7M
25-26: $52.6M"
While James has made an enormous amount of money, many people would make the claim he has been underpaid (due to the salary cap max).
In addition to the Lakers, the four-time NBA Champion has also spent time playing for the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Lakers are coming off a season where they lost to Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in five games).