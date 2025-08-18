Fastbreak

How Much Money The Lakers Will Pay Bronny James Next Season

Bronny James is going into his second NBA season.

Ben Stinar

Oct 26, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) reacts during warm-ups against the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) reacts during warm-ups against the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Bronny James is one of the most famous players in the NBA at just 20.

The former USC guard finished his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers averaging 2.3 points per contest while shooting 31.3% from the field and 28.1% from the three-point range in 27 games.

Dec 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) warms up before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Before the start of his rookie season, Bronny signed a multi-year deal with the Lakers.

Via NBA TV (on July 3): "Bronny James and the Lakers have agreed to a 4-year deal worth $7.9M with a team option in the fourth season, per @ShamsCharania"

For the 2025-26 season, Bronny will be paid just under $2 million (h/t Spotrac).

He will then make $2.3 million in 2026-27 before the Lakers have to decide on a $2.5 million contract option for the following year.

Apr 13, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) waits for his team to exit Moda Center after the Lakers were defeated by Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images / Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Despite his limited playing time in the NBA, Bronny got a lot of action in the G League (with South Bay).

Via Bleacher Report (on December 12): "BRONNY JAMES TONIGHT

30 PTS
13-23 FG
3 3PM
3 REB
2 AST

First G League road game for the South Bay Lakers"

Over the summer, Bronny played for the Lakers at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Via @LALMuse: "Bronny James in the 25-26 Summer League:

14.3 PPG
2.8 RPG
3.8 APG
48% FG
In 24.3 MPG

How would you grade his performance?"

