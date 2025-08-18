How Much Money The Lakers Will Pay Bronny James Next Season
Bronny James is one of the most famous players in the NBA at just 20.
The former USC guard finished his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers averaging 2.3 points per contest while shooting 31.3% from the field and 28.1% from the three-point range in 27 games.
Before the start of his rookie season, Bronny signed a multi-year deal with the Lakers.
Via NBA TV (on July 3): "Bronny James and the Lakers have agreed to a 4-year deal worth $7.9M with a team option in the fourth season, per @ShamsCharania"
For the 2025-26 season, Bronny will be paid just under $2 million (h/t Spotrac).
He will then make $2.3 million in 2026-27 before the Lakers have to decide on a $2.5 million contract option for the following year.
Despite his limited playing time in the NBA, Bronny got a lot of action in the G League (with South Bay).
Via Bleacher Report (on December 12): "BRONNY JAMES TONIGHT
30 PTS
13-23 FG
3 3PM
3 REB
2 AST
First G League road game for the South Bay Lakers"
Over the summer, Bronny played for the Lakers at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
Via @LALMuse: "Bronny James in the 25-26 Summer League:
14.3 PPG
2.8 RPG
3.8 APG
48% FG
In 24.3 MPG
How would you grade his performance?"