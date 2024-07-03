How Much Money Will Bronny James Make Per Game With Los Angeles Lakers?
Bronny James was selected with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball playing for USC.
On Tuesday, James was introduced to the media for the first time as a member of the Lakers.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported the terms of his contract.
Via McMenamin: "Bronny James has agreed to a four-year, $7.9 million deal with the Lakers, a league source told ESPN. Team option on the fourth year."
ESPN's Bobby Marks also reported more details.
Via Marks: "The Bronny James contract is the standard second round pick exception.
$1,157,143
$1,955,377
$2,296,271
$2,486,995 (team)
It’s the same length in years that three picks in the 50’s signed for last year.
The second round pick exception does not apply against the cap until July 31."
Based on the reporting from Marks and McMenamin, James will earn just over $14,000 per game for the 2024-25 season.
Michael Scotto of HoopsHype also reported more details on the guarantees in the contract.
Via Scotto: "The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Bronny James to a four-year, $7.9 million deal, which is fully guaranteed Years 1-2, includes a significant partial guarantee of $1.3 million Year 3, and a team option Year 4, league sources told @hoopshype."
James finished his freshman year with the Trojans averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range in 25 games.
The Lakers are coming off a season where they lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.