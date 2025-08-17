Fastbreak

How Much The Los Angeles Lakers Will Pay Luka Doncic Next NBA Season

Luka Doncic is going into his first full season with the franchise.

Ben Stinar

Aug 2, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers Luka Doncic (77) walks with team communications director Mitch Heckart following a press conference announcing the signing of a 3-year, $165 million contract extension at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Aug 2, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers Luka Doncic (77) walks with team communications director Mitch Heckart following a press conference announcing the signing of a 3-year, $165 million contract extension at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Luka Doncic is going into his first full season as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers franchise.

Following a whirlwind season, he will now be able to start fresh.

Luka Doncic
Aug 2, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers Luka Doncic (77) gets a hug from team co-owner Jeanie Buss following a press conference announcing the signing of his contract extension at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Over the offseason, Doncic signed a massive extension with the franchise.

Via ESPN (on August 2): "Breaking: Luka Doncic has signed a three-year, $165 million maximum contract extension with the Lakers, with a player option in 2028, his agent told @ShamsCharania."

He still has one more year left on his original contract that will pay him $46 million for the 2025-26 season.

Therefore, Doncic will be making around $560,000 per game.

Doncic wrote (on August 2): "I just signed my extension with the Lakers. Excited to keep working to bring championships to LA and make Laker Nation proud. Grateful to the Lakers, my teammates and all the fans who’ve shown so much love since day one. This is just the beginning. 💜💛"

Doncic played in 28 games for the Lakers after getting traded (via the Dallas Mavericks).

He finished his stint with averages of 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.