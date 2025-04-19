Huge Damian Lillard Update Before Bucks-Pacers Game
On Saturday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers are facing off in Indianapolis for Game 1 of their series.
The Bucks are playing without All-Star point guard Damian Lillard (who has been out since March 18).
Via The Milwaukee Bucks (on April 17): "UPDATE: Damian Lillard has been cleared for full basketball activity as the deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in his right calf has resolved and he is no longer on blood-thinning medication."
Before Game 1, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Lillard is expected to return in one of the next two games.
Via Charania: "Just in on NBA Countdown – Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard is expected to make his return in Game 2 or Game 3 of series against the Indiana Pacers, sources tell ESPN:"
After 11 years with the Portland Trail Blazers, Lillard is in his second season on Milwaukee.
The future Hall of Famer is averaging 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 58 games.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "Giannis Antetokounmpo might be the best player, but the Pacers have a massive overall depth advantage:
Tyrese Haliburton
Pascal Siakam
Myles Turner
Aaron Nesmith
Andrew Nembhard
Bennedict Mathurin
The Bucks will need Giannis and Damian Lillard to be otherworldly in this series."
Game 2 of the series will be on Tuesday night (also in Indiana).
Last season, the Pacers beat the Bucks in six games.