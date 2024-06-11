Huge Injury Update On Boston Celtics Star Kristaps Porzingis Before Game 3
On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics will play the Dallas Mavericks in Texas for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
Before the game, the Celtics announced an update on 2018 NBA All-Star Kristaps Porzingis.
Via Bleacher Report: "Kristaps Porzingis is day-to-day after suffering a rare torn medial retinaculum allowing dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon"
Porzingis had missed ten games in a row before returning for the first two games of the NBA Finals.
However, he got injured again in Game 2.
He finished the 105-98 victory with 12 points, four rebounds, one assist and two blocks while shooting 4/7 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 23 minutes of playing time.
After the game, he seemed confident that he would be able to play. in Game 3 (h/t Celtics on NBC Sports Boston).
Porzingis after Game 2: "I don't think it's anything serious, but will look at it tomorrow and go from there. But all good, I'll be good."
Porzingis is in his first year with Boston, and he finished the regular season with averages of 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.
The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record.
They beat the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers in the first three rounds of the playoffs.
Currently, the Celtics have a 2-0 lead over the Mavs.