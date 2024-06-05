Huge News About NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony
Carmelo Anthony is one of the greatest players in NBA history.
The ten-time All-Star most recently played during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers but did not officially announce his retirement until last year.
This week, Marc J. Spears of ESPN's Andscape reported intriguing news about Anthony.
Via NBA on ESPN: "NBA legend Carmelo Anthony has joined ownership of an expansion team in Australia's NBL 👏
Eight players have been drafted out of the NBL's Next Stars program, including LaMelo Ball. 🏀"
Anthony via his interview with Spears: "It's happening. I think it's time that the rest of the world know exactly what's happening over there in the NBL and Australia. Ownership, that's the ticket, I already know this game, I already know this industry, I already know this business and I'm learning day-to-day. My goal is to help develop all over the world and then try to bring everything together where it makes sense. "
Anthony was the third pick in the 2003 NBA Draft after a historic season of college basketball with Syracuse (they won the NCAA Tournament).
He played 19 seasons in the league for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.
The future Hall of Famer has career averages of 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 1,260 regular season games.