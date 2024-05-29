Huge News About Bronny James Before NBA Draft Deadline
The 2024 NBA Draft will take place in less than 30 days.
One of the most notable prospects will be USC's Bronny James.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported that James will officially remain in the draft instead of going back to school for his sophomore season.
Via Givony: "NEWS: Bronny James will keep his name in the 2024 NBA draft at the NCAA withdrawal deadline, his agent Rich Paul told ESPN. James is in the midst of a strong pre-draft process that has elevated his standing among NBA teams."
James finished his freshman year at USC with averages of 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range in 25 games.
The Trojans had a disappointing season and finished the year with a 15-18 record.
They missed the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
While James did not preform like a first-round pick, Givony reports that he has done well in pre-draft evaluations.
Via Givony: "Bronny tested as one of the fastest and most explosive athletes at the NBA draft combine in Chicago, faring well in shooting drills and scoring 13 points in a scrimmage. He also impressed at a heavily attended pro day at the Lakers' practice facility last week."
James is the son of NBA legend LeBron James.
LeBron is coming off another fantastic season where he averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest.
He can be a free agent as soon as this summer.