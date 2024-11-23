Ice Cube Makes Bold Statement About Lakers Rookie Bronny James
Ice Cube is one of the most famous rappers and actors of all time.
He is also known for being a big Los Angeles Lakers fan.
In a recent interview with REAL 92.3 LA, the 55-year-old spoke about Lakers rookie Bronny James.
Ice Cube: "It's time for him to go to work. LeBron, as a father, has done about as much as he can do. Got him to the league. Now it's really up to Bronny to put in that work and keep himself there... At a certain point, daddy can't do no more for you. You gotta do it yourself."
Bronny was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at USC.
He has appeared in six NBA games for the Lakers (and two G League games for the South Bay Lakers).
Bronny is only 20, so while he has gotten off to a slow start, there is still so much time for him to develop into an NBA player.
With the Lakers, it's hard to see him getting any meaningful minutes this season, but he is going to get a lot of chances to prove himself at the G League level over the next few months.
The Lakers have been one of the elite teams in the NBA to start the new season.
They are 10-5 in their first 15 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
On Saturday night, the Lakers will host the Denver Nuggets in California.