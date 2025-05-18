Fastbreak

Ice Cube Reacts To Lakers-Mavs Trade

Ice Cube spoke about the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade.

Ben Stinar

Jan 13, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; American rapper songwriter and actor Ice Cube poses for a photo during the first half in a game between the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Jan 13, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; American rapper songwriter and actor Ice Cube poses for a photo during the first half in a game between the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks pulled off one of the biggest trades in NBA history during the 2024-25 season.

Many had thought that Luka Doncic would spent his entire career with the Mavs.

Via Lakers.com on February 2: "The Los Angeles Lakers have acquired five-time First Team All-NBA guard Luka Dončić, forward/center Maxi Kleber and forward/center Markieff Morris from the Dallas Mavericks in a three-team trade. In return, the Lakers sent forward Anthony Davis, guard Max Christie and a future first round draft pick to the Dallas Mavericks, while guard Jalen Hood-Schifino and a future second round pick were sent to the Utah Jazz."

Luka Doncic
Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) hugs Mark Cuban after the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Recently, Skip Bayless asked Ice Cube (who is a Lakers fan) for his thoughts on the massive deal.

Ice Cube (via The Skip Bayless Show): "Shaking my head that the Lakers once again did it again. This is an organization that as long as I've known about it that has been able to land the big names... Just shook my head that they pulled it off once again... Luka is a great player, but I think we still need some size."

Doncic finished his 28 regular season games with the Lakers averaging 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range.

That said, the Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in five games).

Luka Doncic
Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) moves the ball up court against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Despite the poor ending to the season, the Lakers have their star of the future in Doncic (who is only 26).

Published
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.