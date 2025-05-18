Ice Cube Reacts To Lakers-Mavs Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks pulled off one of the biggest trades in NBA history during the 2024-25 season.
Many had thought that Luka Doncic would spent his entire career with the Mavs.
Via Lakers.com on February 2: "The Los Angeles Lakers have acquired five-time First Team All-NBA guard Luka Dončić, forward/center Maxi Kleber and forward/center Markieff Morris from the Dallas Mavericks in a three-team trade. In return, the Lakers sent forward Anthony Davis, guard Max Christie and a future first round draft pick to the Dallas Mavericks, while guard Jalen Hood-Schifino and a future second round pick were sent to the Utah Jazz."
Recently, Skip Bayless asked Ice Cube (who is a Lakers fan) for his thoughts on the massive deal.
Ice Cube (via The Skip Bayless Show): "Shaking my head that the Lakers once again did it again. This is an organization that as long as I've known about it that has been able to land the big names... Just shook my head that they pulled it off once again... Luka is a great player, but I think we still need some size."
Doncic finished his 28 regular season games with the Lakers averaging 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range.
That said, the Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in five games).
Despite the poor ending to the season, the Lakers have their star of the future in Doncic (who is only 26).