Immanuel Quickley Reacts To Julius Randle's Instagram Post

Immanuel Quickley reacted to Julius Randle's Instagram post after he was traded from the New York Knicks to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Ben Stinar

Jan 20, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) hugs New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) after being substituted out of the game during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jan 20, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) hugs New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) after being substituted out of the game during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Immanuel Quickley and Julius Randle were teammates for part of four seasons on the New York Knicks.

They helped completely turn around the franchise and made the NBA playoffs in two of their three full seasons together.

During the middle of the regular season, Quickley was sent to the Toronto Raptors in a big trade that landed the Knicks with OG Anunoby.

Last week, Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reported that Randle is now being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves after five seasons with the franchise.

Randle made a post to Instagram (on Sunday) that had over 139,000 likes and 9,000 comments in less than 24 hours.

Randle captioned the post: "NEW YORK! THANK YOU 🙏🏿"

Julius Randle IG Post
Julius Randle IG Post / September 29

One person to leave a comment was Quickley.

His comment had over 1,700 likes in 20 hours.

He wrote: "🙏🏾"

Immanuel Quickley's comment
Immanuel Quickley's comment / September 29

Knicks fans will likely love seeing the interaction because of how much they have meant to the franchise.

Quickley was the 25th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Kentucky by the Knicks.

Feb 15, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks' Julius Randle (30) is congratulated by Immanuel Quickley (5) and the rest of his teammates at the end of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jason DeCrow/Pool Photo-Imagn Images / Pool Photo-Imagn Images

He finished last year with averages of 17.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 68 games (38 starts).

Over the offseason, Quickley signed a massive extension with Toronto.

Via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on June 28: "ESPN Sources: Guard Immanuel Quickley intends to sign a five-year, $175 million contract to stay with the Toronto Raptors. Quickley arrived in trade with Knicks and established himself as a cornerstone player for Toronto."

