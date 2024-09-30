Immanuel Quickley Reacts To Julius Randle's Instagram Post
Immanuel Quickley and Julius Randle were teammates for part of four seasons on the New York Knicks.
They helped completely turn around the franchise and made the NBA playoffs in two of their three full seasons together.
During the middle of the regular season, Quickley was sent to the Toronto Raptors in a big trade that landed the Knicks with OG Anunoby.
Last week, Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reported that Randle is now being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves after five seasons with the franchise.
Randle made a post to Instagram (on Sunday) that had over 139,000 likes and 9,000 comments in less than 24 hours.
Randle captioned the post: "NEW YORK! THANK YOU 🙏🏿"
One person to leave a comment was Quickley.
His comment had over 1,700 likes in 20 hours.
He wrote: "🙏🏾"
Knicks fans will likely love seeing the interaction because of how much they have meant to the franchise.
Quickley was the 25th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Kentucky by the Knicks.
He finished last year with averages of 17.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 68 games (38 starts).
Over the offseason, Quickley signed a massive extension with Toronto.
Via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on June 28: "ESPN Sources: Guard Immanuel Quickley intends to sign a five-year, $175 million contract to stay with the Toronto Raptors. Quickley arrived in trade with Knicks and established himself as a cornerstone player for Toronto."