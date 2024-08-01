Fastbreak

Immanuel Quickley Sends Instagram Message To Scottie Barnes

Immanuel Quickley posted an Instagram message for his Toronto Raptors teammate.

Ben Stinar

Apr 10, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) handles the ball against the Brooklyn Nets during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Immanuel Quickley is coming off a year where he appeared in 68 games for the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors.

The former Kentucky star was traded to Toronto during the middle of the season.

On Thursday, his teammate Scottie Barnes is celebrating his 23rd birthday.

Quickley made a post to his Instagram story for Barnes.

Quickley wrote: "Happy You Day Brodie! @ya.boy.scottie"

Immanuel Quickley's IG
Quickley finished his year with averages of 17.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 68 games.

Over the offseason, he signed a huge extension with Toronto.

Via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on June 28: "ESPN Sources: Guard Immanuel Quickley intends to sign a five-year, $175 million contract to stay with the Toronto Raptors. Quickley arrived in trade with Knicks and established himself as a cornerstone player for Toronto."

Meanwhile, Barnes is coming off the best season of his career where he made the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

He averaged 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 34.1% from the three-point range in 60 games.

The former Florida State star also signed a long-term deal over the offseason.

Via Wojnarowski on June 24: "ESPN Sources: Toronto Raptors All-Star guard Scottie Barnes intends to sign a five-year maximum rookie extension that could be worth up to $270 million. Barnes is the franchise cornerstone and will become the highest paid player in Raptors history."

