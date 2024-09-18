Incredible Video Of Kyrie Irving In China Going Viral
Kyrie Irving is one of the most popular basketball players in the world.
The Dallas Mavericks superstar has a lot of fans in China, and he was recently seen walking on the street with fans during his trip to the country.
Via Kyrie Center: "Kyrie just causally walking through the streets in China 😂"
Irving also reacted to the clip.
His post had over 8,000 likes and 300,000 impressions in nine hours.
Irving wrote: "Gratitude and Love🤞🏾🪶♾❤️"
Many fans also gave their reactions.
Via @lil_nelson11: "My dawg a international icon"
Via @TrendInfoNow: "Kyrie is finally getting the respect he deserves—only Boston fans still don’t show him love."
Via @CobraFrancis: "I forget how tall most point guards actually are 😂😂"
Via @SebsterSpeaks: "Legend! Kai is not infatuated like others, he's REAL!"
Via @jackiesdad33: "This dude is his own guy. He don’t give af"
Via @KNDYano: "I aspire to have this much spiritual energy and inner peace 🤞🏽"
Irving finished last season with averages of 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.
The Mavs were the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season (they lost to the Boston Celtics in five games).
Irving has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.