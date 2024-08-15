Indiana Fever Sees Increase in Attendance, Ticket Sales, Merchandise and More in 2024
The Indiana Fever may not be exactly where they hoped in terms of the WNBA standings entering the second half of the season, but the organizaton has plenty to celebrate. The franchise has seen an incredible increase in attendance, ticket sales, merchandise and social media interaction since the start of the 2024 season.
In a video posted on social media, the Fever mentioned all the areas where they've seen growth since the start of the season. A big reason for that success is because Indiana landed the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft in back-to-back seasons, selecting Aliyah Boston in 2023 and Caitlin Clark in 2024.
Per the video, here are some of the areas where the Fever have seen significant growth:
- Sold out 100% of season ticket inventory
- Attendance increase by 264%
- 1,193% increase in jersey sales
- 1.3 million new social media followers since April 15, 2024
- Most-viewed WNBA games on ABC, ION, ESPN and NBA TV
The Fever own an 11-14 record through the first 25 games of the WNBA season with 15 to play. Indiana currently sits third in the Eastern Conference and is seventh in the overall league standings.
Three Fever players were selected to the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game — Clark, Boston and Kelsey Mitchell. All three played on Team WNBA, which defeated Team USA 117-109 prior to the Olympics.
Obviously, there's a lot of positive momentum surrounding the Fever right now. Will this level of investment from fans continue in the second half of the season?
Indiana returns to the court on Friday, Aug. 16 for a home game against the Phoenix Mercury. The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on ION.