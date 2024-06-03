Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark Named WNBA Rookie of the Month
The WNBA has announced that Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has been named the Rookie of the Month for May. It's the first major recognition for the No. 1 overall pick from this year's draft.
Clark leads the Fever in scoring and passing, averaging 15.6 points and 6.4 assists per game through the first 11 contests of the season. She's also averaging 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals.
The rookie's numbers were even better for May, averaging 17.6 points, 6.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game. The Fever played nine games in the month.
Clark became just the third player in franchise history to receive Rookie of the Month honors. Aliyah Boston received the honor three times during the 2023 campaign (May, June and August), and Natalie Achonwa received recognition in June 2015.
Additionally, Clark became just the third player in WNBA history to record 100 points, 30 rebounds and 30 assists in her first six games. The other two players are Candace Parker and Sabrina Ionescu.
While Clark found success on the court, Indiana has struggled in the early portion of the season. The Fever sit with just a 2-9 record through the first 11 games, posting wins over the Los Angeles Sparks and Chicago Sky.
Despite the early-season troubles, fans have continued to flock to Gainbridge Fieldhouse this year. Through the first five games, the Fever drew an attendance figure of 82,857 fans. Last year, Indiana attracted just 81,336 fans for the entire season (20 games).
On Saturday, the Fever defeated Chicago 71-70, recording their first win at home.