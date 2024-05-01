Indiana Fever Veteran Erica Wheeler Feels Like 'Big Sister' to Caitlin Clark
Not everyone would be willing to become a mentor to the most popular player entering the WNBA. But immediately after the Indiana Fever selected Iowa's Caitlin Clark with the No. 1 pick back in April, veteran guard Erica Wheeler took it upon herself to be the rookie's "big sister."
Wheeler, a nine-year WNBA veteran who is in her second stint with the Fever (2016-19, 2023-24) — said she was quick to welcome Clark to Indianapolis. She wanted to help the former Hawkeye with the difficult transition from college to the professional level.
"I put it as like — you know when you go to a different school, the first day of school you don't know anybody? And you find that one person that says hi to you that becomes your best friend," Wheeler said.
"For me, I just wanted to get ahead of it, because I know this transition is tough. Just being undrafted and being a rookie, it's very unlikely that a vet will just take you in when you got the same position. And I think oftentimes people forget I'm a great person before a basketball player. So, for me as a big sister, I'm gonna take the first step. Just let her know we're here, we got you. Whatever you need from me as your vet and even in the same position, I got you."
Clark was selected No. 1 overall by the Fever after shattering NCAA scoring records last season. First, she broke the all-time women's scoring record before becoming the NCAA's all-time leading scorer (both men's and women's basketball) by finishing her career with 3,951 points.
Without question, Clark has been the star in the spotlight over the last two years. You might think that kind of attention would give anyone an ego. But Wheeler said that's not been the case for the former Iowa standout.
"She's been doing a great job accepting and receiving (advice) from me," Wheeler said. "As you know, she's one of the biggest players in the world right now. And, she don't act like that. She's like, 'Help me. In any way you can.' It's definitely in a sweet way. There's no ego at all, she's not selfish. You can tell she wants to be here and she wants everybody around.
"So, it's just welcoming to me, because she's a high-caliber player. Her actions are not selfish at all. She wants to learn. She wants to be a family and I'm like a big sister to you."
Clark has been incredibly grateful for Wheeler's kindness and willingness to help with the transition. Plus, Wheeler should be a good mentor.
In 2019, Wheeler was a WNBA All-Star and was honored as the MVP of the 2019 WNBA All-Star Game. She's also familiar with the Fever organization, entering her sixth year overall with the franchise.
"She just wants the best for people, no matter what," Clark said. "And like, people can say that but she really lives it every single day. You can tell that. She's gonna push me, she's gonna hold me accountable, she's gonna find ways to help me learn. But at the same time, she's gonna have my back every single day. That's something I'm very grateful for coming into this league.
"Having a vet that really wants the best for you is special, something that I won't take for granted. I couldn't think of coming into a better situation and having somebody like her to learn from is — I'm just really thankful more than anything."