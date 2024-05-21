Indiana Pacers And Boston Celtics Game 1 Injury Reports
UPDATE: Xavier Tillman has been ruled out due to personal reasons.
Via The Boston Celtics: "Kristaps Porzingis (right soleus strain) - OUT
Xavier Tillman (personal reasons) - OUT"
On Tuesday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Indiana Pacers for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).
The Pacers have ruled out Bennedict Mathurin and no one else is on their injury report for the game.
Meanwhile, the Celtics have listed Xavier Tillman as questionable due to personal reasons.
Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out, so this will be his seventh straight out of the starting lineup.
The Pacers are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, and they beat the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks in the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs.
This is their first time in the playoffs since the 2020 season when Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis were still on the roster.
As for the Celtics, they are the first seed and beat the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first two rounds.
The franchise has been to the Conference Finals six times in the previous eight seasons, but have been unable to win a title since 2008 when Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett were still on the roster.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
That series will begin on Wednesday in Minnesota.