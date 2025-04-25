Indiana Pacers And Milwaukee Bucks Injury Reports For Game 3
On Friday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Indiana Pacers in Wisconsin for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.
The Pacers have ruled out Isaiah Jackson.
Meanwhile, the Bucks will be without Tyler Smith.
The Pacers have a 2-0 lead in the series after winning Game 2 by a score of 123-115 (in Indiana).
Pascal Siakam led the way with 24 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals while shooting 8/16 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Highest plus/minus this playoffs:
+61 — Thunder
+53 — Thunder
+52 — Thunder
+46 — Thunder
+44 — Thunder
+43 — Thunder
+38 — Thunder
+36 — Pascal Siakam"
On the other side, the Bucks have been led by two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.
In Game 2, he put up 34 points, 18 rebounds, seven assists and one block while shooting 14/20 from the field in 40 minutes of playing time.
Via The Athletic NBA: "Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 35 points, 15 rebounds and four assists in 38.8 minutes per game vs. the Pacers.
The Bucks are down 2-0.
Should Milwaukee's star and his team be panicking?"
Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday night (also in Milwaukee).
If the Bucks are able to force a Game 5, it would be on Tuesday in Indiana.