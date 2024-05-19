UPDATE: Indiana Pacers And New York Knicks Game 7 Injury Reports
UPDATE: OG Anunoby and Josh Hart are both available.
UPDATE: ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the latest on Hart and Anunoby.
Via Wojnarowski: "ESPN Sources: New York’s OG Anunoby (hamstring strain) and Josh Hart (abdominal strain) are on course to play Game 7 vs. Indiana — with a final determination looming closer to 3:30 PM ET tip on ABC. Both will participate in walk-thru at MSG."
On Sunday afternoon, the New York Knicks will host the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan for Game 7 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 12:30 Eastern Time).
The Pacers have ruled out Bennedict Mathurin, and no one else is on their injury report for Game 7.
Meanwhile, the Knicks have ruled out Bojan Bogdanovic, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson.
Josh Hart and OG Anunoby are both listed as questionable.
Anunoby has missed each of the previous four games.
The Knicks and Pacers are tied up at 3-3 after the Pacers won Game 6 (in Indiana) by a score of 116-103.
NBA Champion Pascal Siakam led the way with 25 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals while shooting 11/21 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.
They beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round (in five games).
Game 1 of the Conference Finals will be on Tuesday evening in Boston.