Indiana Pacers And New York Knicks Injury Reports For Game 1
On Wednesday night, the New York Knicks will host the Indiana Pacers for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.
The Pacers have ruled out Isaiah Jackson, while the Knicks are fully healthy for the contest.
Via The NBA: "Indiana. New York. A rivalry renewed.
After a thrilling 7-game battle in last year's East Semis, Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam and the Pacers meet Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals!
Game 1 at MSG tips tonight at 8:00pm/et on TNT"
The Pacers finished the regular season as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers in the first two rounds of the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Via Tommy Beer: "Mary J. Blige will be performing at halftime inside MSG for Knicks-Pacers Game 1 tonight"
The Knicks are the third seed after going 51-31 during the regular season.
They beat the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics in the first two rounds.
Via ESPN BET: "Pacers-Knicks previous ECF meetings
1994: NYK won 4-3
1999: NYK won 4-2
2000: IND won 4-2
Who takes it this season?"
The Knicks and Pacers faced off three times during the regular season.
In those matchups, the Knicks went 2-1.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the 2025 NBA Finals and face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder or Minnesota Timberwolves.