Indiana Pacers And New York Knicks Injury Reports For Game 5
On Thursday night, the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers will play Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals in Manhattan.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.
The Pacers have ruled out Isaiah Jackson, while Aaron Nesmith is listed as questionable.
On the other hand, the Knicks have listed All-Star forward Karl-Anthony Towns as questionable.
Via @SleeperKnicks: "ECF Game 5 Injury Report:
Pacers:
- Aaron Nesmith: Questionable (ankle sprain)
- Isaiah Jackson:
Out (Achilles tendon tear)
Knicks:
- Karl-Anthony Towns:
Questionable (knee contusion)"
The Knicks are on the verge of elimination, so they will need a victory to force a Game 6.
They most recently lost Game 5 (in Indiana) by a score of 130-121.
Tyrese Haliburton led the way with 32 points, 12 rebounds, 15 assists and four steals while shooting 11/23 from the field.
Via The NBA: "Tyrese Haliburton delivered a historic performance (32 PTS, 12 REB, 15 AST, 4 STL, 0 TOV) to lift Indiana to a 3-1 lead!
Pacers are one win away from their first Finals appearance since 2000, while the Knicks aim to force a Game 6.
ECF Game 5 tips tonight at 8:00pm/et on TNT!"
If the Pacers win Game 5, they will advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2000 season when Reggie Miller was still on the roster.
Game 6 (if New York wins) would be back in Indiana on Saturday night.