Indiana Pacers And New York Knicks Injury Reports
On Friday evening, the New York Knicks will host the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Pacers have ruled out James Wiseman, while Isaiah Jackson and Tristen Newton are both questionable.
Meanwhile, the Knicks will be without Mitchell Robinson, Kevin McCullar Jr. and Mitchell Robinson.
The Pacers come into the evening with a 1-0 record after defeating the Detroit Pistons by a score of 115-109 in Michigan.
Myles Turner led the way with 20 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four blocks while shooting 7/14 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Following their showdown with New York, the Pacers will play their next game on Sunday afternoon when they host Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers.
They are coming off a year where they reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since the 2014 season.
As for the Knicks, they are 0-1 after getting blown out by the Boston Celtics (132-109) in the first game of the NBA season.
Jalen Brunson led the team with 22 points, one rebound and two assists while shooting 9/14 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 24 minutes of playing time.
Following the Pacers, the Knicks will play their next game on Monday evening when they host Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Last season, they lost to the Pacers in the second round of the playoffs.