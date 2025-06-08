Indiana Pacers And OKC Thunder Injury Reports For NBA Finals Game 2
On Sunday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Indiana Pacers for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.
The Pacers have ruled out Isaiah Jackson and Jarace Walker.
Meanwhile, the Thunder will be without Nikola Topic.
Via The NBA: "GAME 2 TONIGHT 🍿
Tyrese Haliburton's incredible game-winner helped the Pacers complete their 5th 15+ point comeback this postseason to win Game 1 and take a 1-0 lead.
Will Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder even the series 1-1, or will the Pacers go up 2-0?
Game 2 of the #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV tips tonight at 8:00pm/et on ABC!"
The Pacers shockingly won Game 1 (on the road) by a score of 111-110 on Thursday.
Six players on the team scored in double-digits.
Via NBA Communications: "Game 1 was the first NBA Finals game decided by one point since the Warriors defeated the Raptors 106-105 in Game 5 in 2019."
Despite the victory, the Pacers allowed Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to go off for 38 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals while shooting 14/30 from the field.
Via StatMuse: "Shai in Game 2s this playoffs:
33.0 PPG
5.0 RPG
7.0 APG
1.7 SPG
How many for SGA tonight?"
Following Game 2, the teams will head to Indiana for the next two games in the series.
Game 3 will be on Wednesday evening in Indiana.
Neither team has won an NBA Championship.