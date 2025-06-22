Indiana Pacers And Oklahoma City Thunder Game 7 Injury Reports
On Sunday evening, the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder will play Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
For the game (in Oklahoma), both teams have announced their injury reports.
The Pacers have ruled out Isaiah Jackson and Jarace Walker, while Tyrese Haliburton is listed as questionable.
Meanwhile, the Thunder will be without Nikola Topic.
Via The NBA: "🏆 20TH FINALS GAME 7 IN NBA HISTORY 🏆
Tonight, Indiana and Oklahoma City write their own chapter.
PACERS-THUNDER GAME 7, the CHAMPIONSHIP decider of the #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV tips at 8pm/et on ABC!"
The Pacers were able to stay alive in Game 6 (they won by a score of 108-91).
Obi Toppin led the way with 20 points and six rebounds (off the bench).
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "Officials for Game 7 of the NBA Finals:
James Capers
Josh Tiven
Sean Wright
No Scott Foster with the championship on the line in Pacers vs. Thunder."
Haliburton was also listed as questionable in Game 6.
He finished with 14 points, one rebound, five assists and two steals while shooting 5/12 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 23 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "NBA FINALS GAME 7 HISTORY The Thunder and Pacers will meet in the 20th Game 7 in NBA Finals history
This will be the first Game 7 in the NBA Finals since Cavaliers vs. Warriors in 2016
9 of the 19 Game 7s in NBA Finals history have been decided by 5 points or less
The average margin of victory all-time in NBA Finals Game 7s is 6.9 points
Home teams are 15-4 in NBA Finals Game 7s
In the last 3 NBA Finals that went 7 games, the team that was down 3-2 won Games 6 and 7 (2016 Cavs, 2013 Heat, 2010 Lakers)"