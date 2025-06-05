Indiana Pacers And Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Reports For NBA Finals Game 1
On Thursday night, the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder will play Game 1 of the NBA Finals (in Oklahoma).
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.
Via Tony East (of Forbes): "Jarace Walker (right ankle sprain) and Isaiah Jackson (right Achilles tear) are out for Game 1 of Pacers-Thunder. Tony Bradley (left hip flexor strain) is questionable.
Nikola Topic is the only Thunder absence."
Bradley is the only status in question.
The 27-year-old played 38 minutes during the Eastern Conference finals.
Via The NBA: "PACERS. THUNDER. GAME DAY.
Two young, fast, team-first powerhouses take center stage. SGA and the two-way juggernaut Thunder. Haliburton and the historically-clutch Pacers."
The Pacers are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They beat the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks in the first three rounds of the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "The Thunder have a 1-4 playoff record when their opponent scores 110+ points.
The Pacers have a 12-0 postseason record when they score 110+ points, 0-4 when less.
Oklahoma City’s defense vs. Indiana’s offense will decide if this series is quick or turns into an instant classic."
The Thunder are the first seed in the Western Conference.
They beat the Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves to get to the NBA Finals.
Via The NBA: "YOUNG. HUNGRY. HISTORIC. THUNDER.
Franchise-best 68-14 record
12-4 in postseason thus far
Can become 4th team to win 84+"