Indiana Pacers Announce 2 Roster Moves
The Indiana Pacers are coming off an excellent season where they made the Eastern Conference finals for the first since 2014.
They will be one of the most watched teams heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.
On Friday evening, the team made the announcement that they have signed two players to Exhibit 10 deals.
Via The Indiana Pacers: "We have signed guard Kyle Mangas and forward Cameron McGriff to Exhibit 10 contracts."
McGriff played his college basketball for Oklahoma State.
He appeared in three NBA games with the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2021-22 season.
In that span, the 26-year-old averaged 4.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 35.7% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range.
Meanwhile, Mangas has yet to appear in an NBA game.
Last year (in the G League), he averaged 17.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 34 regular season games (28 starts).
Both players will probably spend training camp with the Pacers, but it's highly unlikely that they will make the 15-man roster.
That said, they could be candidates to land a two-way (or 10-day) contract with the team at some point.
The Pacers finished last season as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They made the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season and have a very talented roster led by Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam.