Indiana Pacers Announce Multiple Roster Moves
Dakota Mathias most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Memphis Grizzlies.
That year, he averaged 1.0 points per contest in six games.
On Monday, the Indiana Pacers announced that they have made multiple roster moves.
One of them was signing Mathias to an Exhibit 10 contract.
Via The Indiana Pacers: "we have waived guard Kyle Mangas and forward Cameron McGriff.
additionally, we have signed guard Dakota Mathias to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Mad Ants."
Mathias will likely be waived before the end of training camp and play for the team's G League affiliate.
He has spent two seasons in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers and Memphis Grizzlies.
His career averages are 3.9 points per contest while shooting 38.9% from the field and 31.3% from the three-point range in 14 games.
The 29-year-old played his college basketball in Indiana (at Purdue).
During his senior season, he averaged 12.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 46.6% from the three-point range in 37 games.
As for the Pacers, they are coming off a season where they were the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They made the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.
After defeating the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks in the first two rounds, the Pacers reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in ten years.