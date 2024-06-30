Indiana Pacers Could Reportedly Be Landing Spot For 2x NBA Champion
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will be among the most coveted free agents on the market.
The two-time NBA Champion is coming off another productive year for the Denver Nuggets.
He finished the regular season with averages of 10.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 40.6% from the three-point range in 76 games.
Recently, Mike Singer reported that the Indiana Pacers could be a landing spot for Caldwell-Pope.
Via Singer: "I’ve mentioned Indiana before as a team to watch for KCP, & I heard it again yesterday. Would keep an eye on Pacers, among Sixers and Magic as teams that could lure him out of Denver. Have heard — & it makes sense — that he’d be looking for a longer deal at this point in career."
The Pacers are coming off their best season in years, so they likely feel they are among the teams who are contenders to make the 2025 NBA Finals.
Therefore, the addition of a player like Caldwell-Pope could be the difference maker in a playoff series.
He has career averages of 11.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 835 games for the Nuggets, Pistons, Wizards and Lakers.
As for the Pacers, they finished the year as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They reached the conference finals for the first time since the 2014 season.