Indiana Pacers Legend Reggie Miller Opens Up About Larry Bird
Larry Bird is seen as one of the best 15 players in NBA history.
The former Indiana State star spent his entire 13-year career with the Boston Celtics.
Following his playing career, Bird was the head coach of the Indiana Pacers for three seasons.
He went 147-67 in 214 games.
The reached the NBA Finals during the 2000 season.
In a recent interview with ALL THE SMOKE, Pacers legend Reggie Miller (who was the team's best player) spoke about playing for Bird.
Miller: "People talk about what was harder, playing against him or being under him as the coach. No question, being underneath him. There was so much pressure on us. Not only to win every game going back to Boston... Every game had to be like a Game 7. That was his mentality."
Miller is one of the best shooting guards of all time.
The Hall of Famer only made the NBA Finals one time in his 18-year career (when he was coached by Bird).
His career averages were 18.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 1,389 games (all with Indiana).
Via Ballisife.com: "Some of Reggie Miller’s best games!
Look at the shooting %
57 PTS, 8 AST (16-29 FG)
40 PTS (12-15 FG)
40 PTS (14-20 FG)
40 PTS (12-16 FG)
38 PTS (12-14 FG)
36 PTS (12-13 FG)
32 PTS (13-14 FG)"