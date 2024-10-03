Pacers Legend Reggie Miller Reacts To Caitlin Clark's Viral Instagram Post
Caitlin Clark is coming off a sensational rookie year for the Indiana Fever.
The All-Star guard finished her season with averages of 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 40 games.
On Wednesday evening, Clark sent out a post to Instagram that had over 300,000 likes and 5,000 comments in two hours.
Clark captioned her post: "Year one ✅ — thank you to the many people who have supported me as I’ve been able to live my childhood dream. I’m filled with gratitude as I reflect on this past year of my life.
See you all in year two 🖤💫"
One person who left a comment was Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller.
Miller's comment had over 400 likes in two hours.
He wrote: "BALLER"
For Indiana sports fans, they will likely enjoy seeing the interaction.
Miller spent his entire 18-year career with the Pacers, and he led them to the 2000 NBA Finals.
The Basketball Hall of Famer had career averages of 18.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range.
As for Clark, she won the 2024 WNBA Rookie of The Year and was able to lead the Fever to the playoffs just one season after they were the worst team in the Eastern Conference.
Via The Indiana Fever: "Caitlin Clark...
🏆 AP All-WNBA First Team
🏆 AP Rookie of the Year (unanimous)
🏆 AP All-Rookie Team
is her."