Indiana Pacers Legend Reggie Miller Sends Bold Message To Tyrese Haliburton
On Tuesday night, the Indiana Pacers beat the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 119-118 to advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs.
Tyrese Haliburton finished the win with 26 points, five rebounds, nine assists, three steals and three blocks while shooting 10/22 from the field in 42 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Haliburton spoke about Pacers legend Reggie Miller.
Haliburton (h/t NBA TV): "Any time I'm mentioned in the same breath as that guy, it's an honor... I have a lot of love and respect and a great relationship with Reggie."
Miller then sent Haliburton a message (via his Instagram story).
Miller: "Honored to be in the same galaxy as you @tyresehaliburton"
Miller is easily the most iconic player in Pacers history.
Therefore, fans of the franchise will likely enjoy seeing the social media interaction.
They last made the NBA Finals during the 2000 season (when Miller was still on the roster).
Haliburton finished the regular season with averages of 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range in 73 games.
Via Pacers Lead: "Haliburton this postseason:
- 15.5 PTS
- 12.0 APG
- 6.0 RPG
Already has a 6.0 assist/turnover ratio"
The Pacers are coming off a season where they made the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2014.
They will now face off against Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round of the NBA playoffs.