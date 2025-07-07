Indiana Pacers Make Heartfelt Myles Turner Post After Signing With Bucks
On Monday, Myles Turner officially signed with the Milwaukee Bucks.
The former Texas star had spent each of his first ten NBA seasons playing for the Indiana Pacers.
Following the signing, the Pacers made a heartfelt post for their former center.
Turner finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.0 blocks per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range in 72 games.
He helped the Pacers reach the NBA Finals for the first time in 25 years.
Via The Pacers: "10 years in the Blue & Gold 💙💛
thank you Myles Turner for all the memories on and off the floor."
Turner was the 11th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.
The 29-year-old has career averages of 14.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.2 blocks per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 642 games.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "The Pacers released a tribute video for Myles Turner, who spent 10 years with the franchise.
Turner is Indiana’s all-time franchise leader in blocked shots.
Indiana was completely blindsided by Turner signing with the division rival Bucks in free agency."
As for the Bucks, they were the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.
They lost to the Pacers in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in five games).
ESPN's Shams Charania reported the details of Turner's new deal.
Via Charania (on July 1): "BREAKING: Free agent center Myles Turner has agreed to a four-year, $107 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, plus a player option for year four in 2028-29 and a full 15% trade kicker, sources tell ESPN. Stunner."