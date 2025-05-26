Indiana Pacers Make Historic Tyrese Haliburton Announcement
Tyrese Haliburton is coming off another strong regular season for the Indiana Pacers.
The former Iowa State star finished with averages of 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range in 73 games.
He was recently named to the All-NBA Third Team.
Via Underdog NBA: "2024-25 All-NBA Third Team:
Tyrese Haliburton
Cade Cunningham
James Harden
Jalen Williams
Karl-Anthony Towns"
Following the news, the Pacers made a historic announcement about Haliburton.
Via The Indiana Pacers: "Tyrese Haliburton joins Reggie Miller, Jermaine O'Neal and Paul George as the only players in our franchise history to be named to multiple All-NBA teams."
While Haliburton is only in the middle of his third season with the franchise, he is already among the best Pacers of all time.
They are currently in the Eastern Conference finals for the seconds straight year.
Via @StatMamba: "Most shots made from 30+ FT this playoffs:
6 — Tyrese Haliburton
5 — Andrew Nembhard
3 — Steph Curry"
The Pacers finished the regular season as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers in the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs.
Haliburton was the 12th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
He spent the first one and half seasons of his career playing for the Sacramento Kings (before getting traded to Indiana).