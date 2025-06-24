Indiana Pacers Make New Tyrese Haliburton Announcement After NBA Finals
Tyrese Haliburton is one of the best young stars in the NBA.
However, the Indiana Pacers guard suffered an injury during Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Following the 103-91 loss, the Pacers made an announcement about Haliburton.
Via Pacers.com: "INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered an injury to his right Achilles tendon during the first quarter of last night's NBA Finals game at Oklahoma City.
An MRI taken on Monday confirmed that Haliburton tore his right Achilles tendon. Surgery is scheduled later today with Dr. Martin O’Malley at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.
Additional updates on Haliburton’s status will be provided as appropriate."
Haliburton finished Game 7 with nine points while shooting 3/5 from the field in seven minutes of playing time (before getting hurt).
Via Extra: "Tyrese Haliburton finished the entire 2024-25 season with the greatest clutch-time shooting performance in the Play-By-Play Era (since 1996-97).
This is the highest eFG% on shots to tie or take the lead in the last 2:00 of a game.
It isn't even close."
Haliburton (who is one of the best young stars) has now played five NBA seasons (part of four with the Pacers).
The 25-year-old will now have a long path to recovery.
Via StatMuse: "Tyrese Haliburton is the Pacers all-time leader in
— PPG
— APG
— 3PM
Top __ Pacer in NBA history."
The Pacers reached the NBA Finals for the first time in 25 years.