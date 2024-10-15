Indiana Pacers Make Roster Moves After Grizzlies Game
On Monday evening, the Indiana Pacers hosted the Memphis Grizzlies for their third preseason game.
The Pacers lost by a score of 120-116 to fall to 1-2 in the preseason.
After the game (on Tuesday), the team announced that they had made several roster moves.
Via The Pacers: "We have signed center Jahlil Okafor to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Indiana Mad Ants.
Subsequently, we have waived Okafor and forward Kendall Brown."
Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star added more details.
Via Dopirak: "This obviously means Brown is out of the competition for the last roster spot. It doesn't mean Cole Swider will get it as Rick Carlisle noted previously that they don't HAVE to use it. They could leave it open or convert a two-way guy."
Brown was the 48th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Baylor.
He has appeared in 21 games with the Pacers over two seasons.
At just 21, Brown could draw interest from other teams around the NBA.
Via ESPN's Bobby Marks: "Indiana announced that they waived former second-round pick Kendall Brown.
Brown was on a $2.1M non-guaranteed contract.
The Pacers are now $2.5M below the luxury tax and have an open roster spot."
The Pacers will play one more preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday evening (at home).
They will then open up the 2024-25 regular season when they visit Tobias Harris and the Detroit Pistons on October 23 in Michigan.
Last season, the Pacers lost to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals.