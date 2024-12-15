Indiana Pacers Officially Announce Trade Before Pelicans Game
On Sunday evening, the Indiana Pacers will host the New Orleans Pelicans.
Before the game, the Pacers announced that they have acquired Thomas Bryant in a trade with the Miami Heat.
Via The Pacers: "we have acquired center Thomas Bryant from the Miami Heat in exchange for the right to swap second-round picks in the 2031 NBA Draft.
he is expected to be available for today’s game against the Pelicans."
Bryant played part of two seasons for Miami.
He had been averaging 4.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.9% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in ten games this season.
ESPN's Shams Charania first reported the deal on December 13.
Via Charania: "The Miami Heat have agreed on a trade to send center Thomas Bryant to the Indiana Pacers, sources tell ESPN. The Pacers will send a swap of a future second-round pick to the Heat for Bryant, who is trade-eligible on Sunday."
Bryant played two seasons of college basketball with the Indiana Hoosier (less than one hour away from where the Pacers play).
He has also spent time with the Washington Wizards, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers over eight seasons.
His career averages are 9.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 59.3% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 277 games.
Via Hoop Central on January 9, 2023: "Thomas Bryant over the last 5 Games:
21.2 PPG
13.6 RPG
72% FG
Lakers 5-0."
As for the Pacers, they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with an 11-15 record in 26 games.
They are coming off a season where they reached the 2024 Eastern Conference finals.