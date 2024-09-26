Indiana Pacers Officially Sign Intriguing Prospect
Keisei Tominaga is coming off a productive season of college basketball for Nebraska.
He finished the year with averages of 15.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 46.6% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 32 games.
On Thursday, the Indiana Pacers announced that they have signed Tominaga (h/t Hoops Rumors).
Via The Pacers: "We have signed guard Keisei Tominaga and forward Tyler Polley to Exhibit 10 contracts."
Tominaga spent three seasons at Nebraska.
He finished with career averages of 11.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point range in 94 games.
Via Givony on July 5: "NEWS: Japanese guard Keisei Tominaga has agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Indiana Pacers, a source told ESPN. The Nebraska product was one of the best shooters in the Big Ten, averaging 15 points in 26 minutes."
Tominaga also played for G League United over the offseason.
Via NBA G League on September 5: "Japanese sharpshooter Keisei Tominaga made an immediate impact in his professional debut, dropping 12 points including three 3-pointers to help life G League United to a win over BC Mega to open the G League Fall Invitational."
The Pacers will play their first game of the 2024-25 NBA season on October 23 when they visit Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.
Last season, they reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2014.