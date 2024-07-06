Indiana Pacers Officially Sign NBA Champion Center
James Wiseman is coming off his second season playing for the Detroit Pistons.
The former Memphis star finished the year with averages of 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 61.3% from the field in 63 games.
On Friday, Wiseman officially signed with the Indiana Pacers.
Via The Indiana Pacers: "we have signed center James Wiseman."
Wiseman came into the league with a lot of hype, as he was the second pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors.
He spent part of three seasons with Golden State and was with the team when they won the 2022 title over the Boston Celtics.
That said, Wiseman was hurt and did not play that season.
He was traded to Detroit during the middle of the 2022-23 season.
His career averages are 9.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 56.0% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range in 147 regular season games.
At just 23, Wiseman could still end up being a solid NBA player, so the Pacers are likely getting a good value signing.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski initially reported the deal.
Via Wojnarowski on July 2: "Free agent center James Wiseman has agreed on a two-year contract with the Indiana Pacers, sources tell ESPN. Wiseman was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft."
As for the Pacers, they are coming off a season where they lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals.