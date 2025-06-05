Indiana Pacers Player Could Miss Game 1 Of NBA Finals Against Thunder
On Thursday night, the Indiana Pacers will play the Oklahoma City Thunder (in Oklahoma) for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
For the game, they could be without one of their key bench players, as Tony Bradley is on the injury report.
Via Underdog NBA: "Tony Bradley (hip) listed questionable for Thursday."
Bradley is in his first year playing for Indiana.
He finished the regular season with averages of 4.4 points and 3.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 64.4% from the field in 14 games.
In addition to the Pacers, Bradley has also spent time with the Chicago Bulls, OKC Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz.
Via @TruebloodWesley: "I am so happy for Tony Bradley
A late first round pick in 2017, he bounced around the league for years, played sparingly, and was out of the league last season
And this dude just played meaningful minutes in the ECF!
He’s in the NBA Finals!
Great stuff"
The Pacers are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have defeated the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks in the first three rounds.
This is the first time since the 2000 season that the Pacers have made the NBA Finals.
Via The NBA: "CLUTCH. ENGAGED. FULL-THROTTLE. PACERS.
2nd-best record in NBA since 1/1
Haven’t lost b2b since 3/10
12-4 in playoffs
Can become first 4-seed to win title since 1984 (16-team playoff)"
Game 2 will be on Sunday night (also in Oklahoma).