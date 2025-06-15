Indiana Pacers Player Expected To Miss Entire NBA Finals
Jarace Walker last played in a game on May 31 when the Indiana Pacers were still in the Eastern Conference finals.
The 21-year-old has yet to play through the first four games of the 2025 NBA Finals.
It's now been announced that he will likely be out for the remainder of the series (h/t HoopsHype).
Via Underdog NBA: "Carlisle: Jarace Walker (ankle) unlikely to return during Finals."
Walker finished the regular season with averages of 6.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 40.5% from the three-point range in 75 games.
He is a key player that the Pacers could have used against the Thunder.
Via NBA University (on April 22): "Jarace Walker going to be really good. Still only 21. Completely belongs on a playoff basketball court. His passing is super underrated, can guard, 7'2.5 wingspan, clearly gives a crap, and hit 40% of his 3s this year. Sensing a Paul Millsap career arc."
Walker was the eighth pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Houston.
He has spent each of his first two seasons with the Pacers.
Via X user @ripnaptownjosh (on April 2): "Jarace Walker over his last 4 games:
12.8 PPG
3.8 RPG
3.3 APG
67.5 TS%
54.5 3P% on 5.5 3PA
+9.8
23.8 MPG
Immediately showing his value once he got slotted in the rotation"
Game 5 of the NBA Finals will be on Monday night in Oklahoma City.
The series is tied up at 2-2.