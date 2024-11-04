Indiana Pacers Player Reportedly Will Miss Remainder Of NBA Season
Indiana Pacers player Isaiah Jackson has appeared in five games this season.
The former Kentucky star had been averaging 7.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting 60.9% from the field before getting injured.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Jackson will now miss the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season.
Via Charania: "Indiana Pacers C Isaiah Jackson has sustained a torn right Achilles tendon, league sources tell ESPN. Another Pacers big man lost this season to a non-contact Achilles tear."
Jackson was the 22nd pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and has spent all four seasons of his career with the Pacers.
His career averages are 7.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 59.5% from the field in 163 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 15 NBA playoff games.
Via The Indiana Pacers on November 2: "Isaiah Jackson suffered an injury to his right Achilles tendon during last night's game at New Orleans.
An MRI taken earlier today confirmed that Jackson tore his right Achilles tendon, with surgery scheduled for Monday, November 4."
The Pacers are currently 2-4 in their first six games of the new season.
They most recently lost to Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 125-118 (on the road).
Following the Pelicans, the Pacers will play their next game on Monday evening when they visit Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in Texas.
Last season, they reached the Eastern Conference finals.