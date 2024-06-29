Indiana Pacers Player Will Reportedly Be A Free Agent
Jalen Smith is coming off his third season playing for the Indiana Pacers.
The former Maryland star finished the year with averages of 9.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 59.2% from the field and 42.4% from the three-point range in 61 games.
On Friday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Smith will decline the player option in his contract to become a free agent.
Via Scotto: "Sources: Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Smith is declining his $5.4 million player option and will enter unrestricted free agency, @hoopshype has learned. Smith shot a career-high 59.2 percent from the field and 42.4 percent from 3-point range for the Pacers last season."
Smith was the 10th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns.
He has played four seasons in the league (for the Suns and Pacers).
His career averages are 8.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 51.7% from the field and 33.5% from the three-point range in 207 regular season games.
Considering Smith has been a valuable role player for Indiana, it will be interesting to see if another team comes in with a big offer to try and get him to leave Indiana.
The Pacers are coming off their best season in years.
They were the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record and beat the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks in the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs to reach the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2014.