Indiana Pacers React To Caitlin Clark News
Caitlin Clark had an incredible rookie season for the Indiana Fever.
The former Iowa superstar finished with averages of 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 40 games.
On Wednesday, Clark was named to the All-WNBA First Team.
Via The Indiana Fever: "one of the best in the league 😤
congratulations to Caitlin Clark on being named to All-WNBA First Team."
Thousands of people reacted to the news, and the Indiana Pacers were among those who sent a message to Clark.
Via The Pacers: "what an amazing season 🌟
congrats Caitlin Clark!"
Clark was the first pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, as the Fever had been among the worst teams in the league in 2023.
That said, she was able to help them finish as the sixth seed with a 20-20 record.
They made the WNBA playoffs but lost to the Connecticut Sun in two games.
Via Ballislife.com: "Caitlin Clark is the first rookie since Candace Parker in 2008 to be selected to the All-WNBA First Team!"
Indiana basketball is in an excellent spot right now, as Clark is on the verge of becoming the best player in the WNBA one day, and the Pacers have a team on the rise led by All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton.
They will play their first game of the 2024-25 NBA regular season on October 23 when they visit Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.